Dressed in just his briefs, Tiger Shroff plays cricket with Akshay Kumar; internet says ‘kapde pehen ke bhi khel lo’

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar recently took a break from their hectic schedules to enjoy a fun game of cricket. Tiger shared a video showcasing both his batting skills and his chiseled six-pack abs, which quickly caught the attention of the internet and sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online. (Also Read: Tiger Shroff says ‘people don’t see years of struggle, rejections’ that come with a career in Bollywood | Interview) Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar playing cricket together.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar playing cricket

On Monday, Tiger took to Instagram and shared a video offering a glimpse into his fun time playing cricket with friends. The video showed the actor flaunting his six-pack abs while wearing only boxers. He was seen hitting the ball out of the ground, showcasing his batting skills, and even Akshay, who was playing on the same team, appeared impressed. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, “Koi technique nahi par bahot jaan hai” (There’s no technique but a lot of power).

While some internet users were impressed with his batting skills, others questioned him for playing cricket without wearing clothes. One of the comments read, “All-rounder, bro.” Another wrote, “Brother should go to IPL next time.” A third commented, “Brother, you become a cricketer.” Another wrote, “Unleashing inner Virat Kohli.” Criticising him for not wearing proper clothes, one internet user wrote, “He could have played wearing clothes too.” Another said, “Someone donate him clothes.” One more added, “Please wear some clothes and play.” Another questioned, “Don’t you have clothes?”

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films

Akshay is currently garnering praise for his comic timing and performance in the recent release Housefull 5. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, and Nana Patekar in key roles. The film has already crossed ₹100 crore in its opening weekend and is running successfully at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Akshay will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla.

Tiger, on the other hand, is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Baaghi 4. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles and is set to release in theatres on September 5.