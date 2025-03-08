Tiger Shroff says ‘people don’t see years of struggle, rejections’ that come with a career in Bollywood | Interview

Actor Tiger Shroff made a promising debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Heropanti, which garnered significant box office success. However, his subsequent journey in the film industry has been marked by its fair share of ups and downs. He likes to take failures in his stride, and admits that they motivate him to push himself more. Also read: Tiger Shroff's exact daily fitness routine and diet on his 34th birthday: 'I can lift 3 times my body weight' Tiger Shroff recently turned showstopper at Tarun Tahiliani’s show as part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Week Tour.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiger opens up about his career in Bollywood, how he deals with failures and walking the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani in Mumbai as part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Week Tour.

On his Bollywood journey

After his debut, the actor saw highs with projects such as Baaghi, War and Singham Again. He also faced setbacks through projects such as A Flying Jatt, Student of the Year 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Reflecting on his journey, Tiger tells us, “The biggest turning point in my career was my debut with Heropanti. It introduced me to the audience and set the tone for my journey. But Baaghi was when people really started associating me with action and high-energy performances, and that carved my niche in the industry”.

On dealing with failure

When it comes to failures, Tiger feels it is an essential part of growth and success.

"Obstacles and hardships force you to introspect and grow. If everything came easy, you’d never push yourself beyond your limits. Every setback is an opportunity to come back stronger, and I believe that’s what separates those who are in this industry from those who don’t,” says the son of actor Jackie Shroff.

As someone who has grown up in the industry, Tiger feels the biggest misconception that people have about Bollywood is that it is “glamour and easy success”.

“People don’t see the years of struggle, the rejections, the discipline behind every role. It takes relentless dedication, perseverance, and constant evolution to sustain a career here—luck may open a door, but only hard work keeps you in the room,” he asserts.

On being a role model

As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Tiger recognises the significance of leveraging his celebrity status to bring attention to pressing social issues.

“Celebrities and influencers have a huge reach, and that comes with responsibility. Whether it’s raising awareness about important issues or simply inspiring people to chase their dreams, our words and actions matter. I try to use my platform to promote fitness, positivity, and self-discipline because that’s what I truly believe in,” he admits.

On walking the ramp

Tiger recently made a stylish appearance as a showstopper for the fashion show in Mumbai, and he confessed that it was only his second time walking the ramp.

“I've walked the ramp once before in my life. So, I was excited to be a part of such a fashion show like Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and to be wearing Tarun Tahiliani's collection. Honestly, I just surrender myself to the designers usually, and I think I'd rather not challenge what their vision and perspective is, especially when it comes to fashion. So, I'm open in that sense,” he shares.

Talking about his fashion statement, Tiger says, “My fashion choices are inspired by comfort, functionality, and a bit of an edge. I like pieces that allow movement, whether it’s structured streetwear or classic tailored looks. Martial arts and fitness play a big role in my life, so I gravitate towards styles which give me comfort, feel athletic yet stylish at the same time.