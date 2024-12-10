Vashu Bhagnani files FIR against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar and team for financial misconduct

In a significant escalation of the controversy surrounding the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, producer Vashu Bhagnani has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar, co-producer Himanshu Mehra, and finance head Ekesh Randive. The allegations, registered on December 8, 2024, at the Bandra Police Station, include financial fraud, forgery, and criminal misconduct. Vashu Bhagnani (left) has filed an FIR against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar (right) for financial misconduct.

The FIR, initiated following a December 2 court order, lists multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating), Section 464 (making a false document), Section 468 (forgery for cheating), Section 471 (using a forged document), Section 500 (defamation), and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Allegations of Financial Irregularities

Bhagnani has accused Zafar and his associates of conspiring to inflate the production budget from the originally approved Rs.125 crore (excluding actor fees) to Rs.154 crore without proper justification. Specific allegations include forging invoices, overspending on luxury accommodations, equipment rentals, and hiring external vendors without necessary approvals. The FIR also claims that Bhagnani’s signatures were forged to misappropriate funds, including rebates received from the Abu Dhabi government.

According to the FIR, the irregularities began after Bhagnani signed a four-film contract with actor Akshay Kumar in February 2021, with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as one of the projects. Later that year, Zafar was brought on board to direct and write the script, Mehra was assigned as co-producer, and Randive was appointed to oversee financial management.

Legal Action and Escalation

Bhagnani had initially filed a complaint in September 2024, but alleged police inaction led him to seek intervention from the Bandra Magistrate Court. The court subsequently directed the police to register an FIR.

The dispute has further intensified as Zafar reportedly filed a counter-complaint against Bhagnani’s production house, Pooja Entertainment, accusing it of withholding payments. This development has deepened the legal tussle between the two parties, making headlines across the industry.

Industry Impact

The controversy surrounding Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a high-budget Bollywood project, has raised questions about financial transparency in large-scale productions. As the investigation unfolds, the case could set a precedent for how financial disputes are handled in the film industry. The court has said that the offences are cognisable and non-bailable. No arrest has been made in the case yet and Bandra police are investigating it.