Housefull 5 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's madcap comedy charms its way to the 100 crore club

Housefull 5 box office collection day 4: Tarun Mansukhani’s ensemble film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma, has been doing good business at the box office. As per the latest update on Saclink.com, the film has now entered the ₹100 crore club. (Also read: Paresh Rawal to return in Hera Pheri 3? Actor's positive tweet gives new twist to controversy) Housefull 5 box office collection Day 4: Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa star in this comedy.

Housefull 5 box office collection

The report points out that Housefull 5 collected ₹13.1 crore as per early estimates on its fourth day of release. The drop in collections on Monday was expected since it is a weekday, but the film remained steady even then. On Sunday, Housefull 5 registered its highest single-day collection so far at ₹32.5 crore. The total collection now stands at ₹101 crore.

On Monday, Housefull 5 had an overall 17.62% Hindi Occupancy.

The film has now surpassed the India nett collections of Akshay’s previous film, Kesari Chapter 2. It had made ₹ 92.53 crore. Will Housefull 5 beat the haul of Sky Force at ₹149 crore? The next few days are crucial for the film to arrive at that answer.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 tells the story of three men called Jolly being suspects for the murder of a rich industrialist on a cruise ship. The film has two different endings with two different killers. “The first half is spent establishing the conflict and delivering the franchise’s usual fare: mistaken identities, someone’s girlfriend being someone’s wife, and the expected private-part jokes and innuendos. Nothing is spared in the effort to make you laugh, but most punchlines land only in instalments,” read an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy stars an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.