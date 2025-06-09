Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Housefull 5 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's madcap comedy charms its way to the 100 crore club

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 09, 2025 10:20 PM IST

Housefull 5 box office collection day 4: The fifth film in the Housefull franchise came with two different endings and with two different killers.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 4: Tarun Mansukhani’s ensemble film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma, has been doing good business at the box office. As per the latest update on Saclink.com, the film has now entered the 100 crore club. (Also read: Paresh Rawal to return in Hera Pheri 3? Actor's positive tweet gives new twist to controversy)

Housefull 5 box office collection Day 4: Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa star in this comedy.
Housefull 5 box office collection Day 4: Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa star in this comedy.

Housefull 5 box office collection

The report points out that Housefull 5 collected 13.1 crore as per early estimates on its fourth day of release. The drop in collections on Monday was expected since it is a weekday, but the film remained steady even then. On Sunday, Housefull 5 registered its highest single-day collection so far at 32.5 crore. The total collection now stands at 101 crore.

On Monday, Housefull 5 had an overall 17.62% Hindi Occupancy.

The film has now surpassed the India nett collections of Akshay’s previous film, Kesari Chapter 2. It had made 92.53 crore. Will Housefull 5 beat the haul of Sky Force at 149 crore? The next few days are crucial for the film to arrive at that answer.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 tells the story of three men called Jolly being suspects for the murder of a rich industrialist on a cruise ship. The film has two different endings with two different killers. “The first half is spent establishing the conflict and delivering the franchise’s usual fare: mistaken identities, someone’s girlfriend being someone’s wife, and the expected private-part jokes and innuendos. Nothing is spared in the effort to make you laugh, but most punchlines land only in instalments,” read an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy stars an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Housefull 5 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's madcap comedy charms its way to the 100 crore club
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On