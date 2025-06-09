Paresh Rawal to return in Hera Pheri 3? Actor's positive tweet gives new twist to controversy

Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of the quirky and iconic Baburao in Hera Pheri made him a fan favourite, with the original film achieving cult status over the years. While the buzz around Hera Pheri 3 had fans excited to see the beloved trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—reunite, Paresh’s sudden exit from the project left many disappointed. Now, the veteran actor has addressed a fan’s emotional plea for his return, and his response has sparked a flurry of reactions online. Paresh Rawal recalls to being called Hera Pheri 3 hero.

Paresh Rawal reacts to fans' request to return to Hera Pheri 3

On Monday, a fan tagged Paresh and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sir, please think 🤔🤔 once again about joining the Hera Pheri movie 🍿. You are the hero of this movie.” Replying to him, the veteran actor wrote, “NO… There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri,” referring to himself, Akshay, and Suniel.

Fans reacted to Paresh’s comment with heartfelt messages. One of them wrote, “Those three heroes are not equivalent to you, sir.” Another commented, “Motabhai, I like your stand; this is how you maintain your professional reputation.” One more user added, “Sir, Hera Pheri without you is unimaginable! Please come back and bless us with your unforgettable comic genius once again. The trio is incomplete without our beloved Baburao!” While some also thought it's just PR and he would return to the franchise soon.

Why Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3

After Paresh confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3, rumours circulated about creative differences between him and the makers of the film. However, Paresh dismissed such speculation. Later, in an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed the real reason behind his decision and said, “I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don’t feel like a part of it. It is final for the time being. I always say ‘never say never’ for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future.”

The film’s director Priyadarshan told the same publication that Paresh didn’t inform anyone before taking the decision and revealed that contracts had already been signed and a promo had even been shot. He also shared that Akshay had tears in his eyes after Paresh announced his exit from the film.

Soon after Paresh’s departure, reports emerged that Akshay—the film’s lead and producer—was planning to sue the veteran actor for breach of trust. “I think there will be severe legal consequences. It’s of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, the crew, leading senior actors, logistics, equipment, and shooting of the trailer,” Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associates, which represents Kumar’s banner, told PTI.

While it remains unclear whether Akshay, Suniel, and Priyadarshan will proceed with Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh, fans have made one thing clear—they don’t want the film without Baburao.