Housefull 5 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's film inches close to 100 crore mark after 1st weekend

Housefull 5's box office performance

The trade website reported that Akshay's film collected ₹24 crore on its opening day, which was higher than the previous instalment’s Day 1 haul and more than Akshay’s recent releases like Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. On its second day, the box office collection saw a jump, reaching ₹31 crore and taking the film’s domestic total to ₹55 crore.

On its third day, which also marked the film’s first Sunday, it maintained a strong hold on audiences and collected ₹32 crore, bringing the domestic total to ₹87 crore. The film is now inching towards the ₹100 crore mark, and if it continues to draw crowds at the same pace, it could surpass the milestone by its first Monday.

Akshay was seen wearing a killer mask from Housefull 5 and standing outside the theatre with a mic to get reviews from moviegoers. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Bas yun hi I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull5 show at Bandra today. Pakda jaane wala thaa end mein but bhaag gaya us se pehle. Mast experience." (I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull 5 show at Bandra today, just like that. I almost got caught at the end, but I ran before that. Fun experience.)

About Housefull 5

Apart from Akshay, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever. The film was released with two different climax sequences and has received a mixed response from critics.