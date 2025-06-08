Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film beats Bhool Chuk Maaf, Deva lifetime haul in 2 days

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Jun 08, 2025 02:30 PM IST

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film continued to perform well at the box office amid mixed reviews. 

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 2: The much-awaited comedy whodunnit Housefull 5 released in theatres on Friday, June 6. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 40 crore worldwide on its opening day and performed better on its second day, earning a total of 87 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Why Housefull 5's murder mystery has 2 different killers: Both endings of Akshay Kumar, Riteish, Abhishek film explained)

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film surpasses Bhool Chuk Maaf's haul in two days.(Photo: X)
Housefull 5 surpasses Bhool Chuk Maaf

The trade website reported that Housefull 5 brought in 24 crore on Day 1 and 31 crore on Day 2, taking its India net collection to 55 crore. With 65 crore gross in India over two days, and 22 crore from overseas, the film’s total worldwide collection now stands at 87 crore. This means Akshay’s film has surpassed the lifetime collections of recent Bollywood films like Bhool Chuk Maaf and Deva in just two days.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf released in theatres on May 23. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 68.06 crore in India and 81.6 crore worldwide at the box office, thus lagging behind Akshay’s new release. Shahid Kapoor's Deva earned 58 crore worldwide.

About Housefull 5

The film is the fifth instalment in Sajid Nadiadwala’s successful comedy franchise Housefull. It features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Soundarya Sharma, and Johnny Lever. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film, featuring two different endings and two different killers, opened to a mixed response from the critics.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film starts off on a funny note, helped along by Shreyas Talpade’s presence. But it lacks the energy you’d expect for the kind of boisterous ride you’ve signed up for—until Akshay walks in, Ace Ventura-style. His comic timing immediately lifts the film, but I can’t say the same for the other characters.”

