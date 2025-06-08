Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film beats Bhool Chuk Maaf, Deva lifetime haul in 2 days

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 2: The much-awaited comedy whodunnit Housefull 5 released in theatres on Friday, June 6. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹40 crore worldwide on its opening day and performed better on its second day, earning a total of ₹87 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Why Housefull 5's murder mystery has 2 different killers: Both endings of Akshay Kumar, Riteish, Abhishek film explained) Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film surpasses Bhool Chuk Maaf's haul in two days.(Photo: X)

Housefull 5 surpasses Bhool Chuk Maaf

The trade website reported that Housefull 5 brought in ₹24 crore on Day 1 and ₹31 crore on Day 2, taking its India net collection to ₹55 crore. With ₹65 crore gross in India over two days, and ₹22 crore from overseas, the film’s total worldwide collection now stands at ₹87 crore. This means Akshay’s film has surpassed the lifetime collections of recent Bollywood films like Bhool Chuk Maaf and Deva in just two days.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf released in theatres on May 23. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹68.06 crore in India and ₹81.6 crore worldwide at the box office, thus lagging behind Akshay’s new release. Shahid Kapoor's Deva earned ₹58 crore worldwide.

About Housefull 5

The film is the fifth instalment in Sajid Nadiadwala’s successful comedy franchise Housefull. It features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Soundarya Sharma, and Johnny Lever. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film, featuring two different endings and two different killers, opened to a mixed response from the critics.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film starts off on a funny note, helped along by Shreyas Talpade’s presence. But it lacks the energy you’d expect for the kind of boisterous ride you’ve signed up for—until Akshay walks in, Ace Ventura-style. His comic timing immediately lifts the film, but I can’t say the same for the other characters.”