Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani recalls advice from Shah Rukh Khan: 'Setting the shot is just 1% of filmmaking'

Director Tarun Mansukhani is all geared up for the release of his latest film, Housefull 5. The filmmaker, in a recent interview, talked about his early days of filmmaking and how superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been an important part of that journey. Tarun opened up about one of the most relevant advice he got from the actor when it comes to filmmaking. (Also read: Sajid Nadiadwala reveals Housefull 5 to have different killers, multiple endings based on theatre) Tarun Mansukhani says Shah Rukh Khan's advice about filmmaking has helped him over the years.

Tarun on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Tarun has worked with Shah Rukh as an assistant and associate director on films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006).

In an interview with Galatta India, Tarun fondly remembered the star's dedication on the sets, stating that there's never a day with him when the scene is not completed. The Dostana director also pointed out how SRK is hands-on the set and takes care of things beyond acting.

“I’ve seen him picking up chairs and helping wrap up shoots quickly when rain was approaching. He’d become like an assistant director just to get things done efficiently. He is so much a part of the crew that you will never feel that he is Shah Rukh Khan. He is always cracking jokes, and most importantly, he constantly teaches you," Tarun said.

SRK's advice left an impression on Tarun

Talking about one of the most pertinent pieces of advice he received from Shah Rukh, Tarun said, "I remember just before starting Dostana he told me, 'What you think is direction, like, putting the camera here, or setting the shot is just 1% of filmmaking, 99% of your job is managing people.'" Tarun said he has taken this powerful advice as a thumb rule, and it has helped him produce his best work.

About Housefull 5

Tarun is directing the fifth instalment of the famous Housefull franchise, which boasts a large ensemble cast. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is set to hit the theatres on June 6.