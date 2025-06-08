Akshay Kumar goes undercover, wears killer mask to check Housefull 5 public reviews outside theatre. Watch

Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa, was released in theatres this Friday. Akshay seemingly had a ball when he recently went to a theatre in Mumbai to anonymously hear the reviews for his film firsthand from the audience. He even summed it up as a ‘mast experience’. (Also Read: Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film shows massive jump; crosses ₹50 crore) Akshay Kumar wore the killer mask from Housefull 5 to stay anonymous.

Akshay Kumar wears killer mask to know Housefull 5 reactions

Akshay posted a video on his Instagram telling fans how he recently stood outside the theatre to know Housefull 5 reviews first-hand. He wrote, “Bas yun hi I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull5 show at Bandra today. Pakda jaane wala thaa end mein but bhaag gaya us se pehle. Mast experience. (I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull 5 show at Bandra today, just like that. I almost got caught at the end, but I ran before that. Fun experience.)”

In the video, Akshay can be seen dressed in a shirt and jeans with the mask from the film helping him stay anonymous. He is accompanied by other men in masks, also asking for reviews. He asks the people streaming out of the theatre if they liked the film. In the video, many can be heard telling him they liked the film despite not recognising him or his voice. At the end, a woman who seemed to recognise him looked excited as she filmed him with a large smile on her face.

“AK sir can do this,” commented one fan under his video. Another wrote, “No cut in the video, fair public review.” One fan wished she was there, writing, “Kya log hai itni clear voice nahi pehchaan sakte kaash me waha hoti (How did no one recognise his voice, wish I was there).” One joked that he should’ve removed the mask at the end as a surprise for fans.

About Housefull 5

The fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise had a strong start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹55 crore net in India and ₹87 crore worldwide in two days. The film is expected to perform well on Sunday too. Housefull 5 has two different endings with two different killers, depending on the theatre it’s watched at. Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever also star in it.