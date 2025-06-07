Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film shows massive jump; crosses 50 crore

Housefull 5 box office collection day 2:Tarun Mansukhani’s ensemble film Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma as the leads is doing well at the box office in India. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹54 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film beats Sooryavanshi opening at ₹40 crore) Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar during the promotions of the film. (AFP)

Housefull 5 box office collection

The website reports that Housefull 5 collected ₹24 crore net in India and ₹40 crore worldwide on its opening day. On its first Saturday, the film brought in an estimated ₹30 crore net, taking its total collection so far to ₹54 crore approximately. The film registered an overall 33.18% occupancy, with numbers growing as the day progressed. Interestingly, the film showed good occupancy in cities like Chennai too, which had a 52% occupancy. Given that the film also has Sunday to bank on before weekdays hit, it remains to be seen how much the film collects in its first weekend.

Housefull 5 Collections Day 1 ₹ 24 crore Day 2 ₹ 30 crore Total ₹ 54 crore Prev Next

Two different climaxes for Housefull 5

The film has been marketed with two different climaxes – Housefull 5 A and B – which also seems to be working in its favour. Talking about shooting two different endings, Tarun told ANI it was challenging and said, “Sajid (Sajid Nadiadwala) sir had this idea about 30 years ago. And finally, he brought it to Housefull 5. And that was one of the most exciting things for me as a director to make a film with two different climaxes.”

He added, “At that point in time, it sounds very exciting and you feel very challenged and want to make it as a filmmaker. But when you come down to doing it actually on set, then you realise the real challenges.” Fardeen Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit and Nikitin Dheer also star in the fifth film of the popular franchise.