Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film shows massive jump; crosses 50 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 07, 2025 10:13 PM IST

Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Tarun Mansukhani's ensemble film, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deskhmukh, is holding firm.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 2:Tarun Mansukhani’s ensemble film Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma as the leads is doing well at the box office in India. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 54 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film beats Sooryavanshi opening at 40 crore)

Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar during the promotions of the film. (AFP)
Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar during the promotions of the film. (AFP)

Housefull 5 box office collection

The website reports that Housefull 5 collected 24 crore net in India and 40 crore worldwide on its opening day. On its first Saturday, the film brought in an estimated 30 crore net, taking its total collection so far to 54 crore approximately. The film registered an overall 33.18% occupancy, with numbers growing as the day progressed. Interestingly, the film showed good occupancy in cities like Chennai too, which had a 52% occupancy. Given that the film also has Sunday to bank on before weekdays hit, it remains to be seen how much the film collects in its first weekend.

Housefull 5Collections
Day 1 24 crore
Day 2 30 crore
Total 54 crore

Two different climaxes for Housefull 5

The film has been marketed with two different climaxes – Housefull 5 A and B – which also seems to be working in its favour. Talking about shooting two different endings, Tarun told ANI it was challenging and said, “Sajid (Sajid Nadiadwala) sir had this idea about 30 years ago. And finally, he brought it to Housefull 5. And that was one of the most exciting things for me as a director to make a film with two different climaxes.”

He added, “At that point in time, it sounds very exciting and you feel very challenged and want to make it as a filmmaker. But when you come down to doing it actually on set, then you realise the real challenges.” Fardeen Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit and Nikitin Dheer also star in the fifth film of the popular franchise.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Saturday, June 07, 2025
