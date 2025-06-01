Rajpal Yadav says there is no nepotism in Bollywood: Agar hota toh Shah Rukh Khan, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar kaise hote

Nepotism in Bollywood has long been a topic of heated debate. Actor Rajpal Yadav recently addressed the issue and said that the success of actors depends on their talent. In an interview with ANI, Rajpal said it may be possible to get an initial break in Bollywood because of connections, but success depends on inherent talent and the response of the audience. (Also Read | Rajpal Yadav bashes Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Rania amid India's Got Latent row, says he cries 'watching such people') Rajpal Yadav's breakthrough performance was in Ram Gopal Varma's Jungle.

"There is no nepotism. I want to speak very honestly. Nepotism agar hota to Shah Rukh Khan sahab kaise hote, Rajpal Yadav kaise hote, Paresh Rawal kaise hote, Anupam Kher sahab kaise hote, Akshay Kumar sahab kaise hote, Johny Lever sahab kaise hote, Sanjeev Kumar sahab kaise hote, Rajesh Khanna sahab kaise hote, Dharmendra sahab kaise hote (If there was nepotism, how would there be Shah Rukh Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Johny Lever, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra)?"

"In my family nobody asked me to join Bollywood or theatre..mere khud mere mann mein aaya and I told my kids also...ki koi bhi khel mein aur cinema mein koi kisi ka jeewan nahi bana sakta (In film and sports nobody can make your life)....to usme aapke andar ka jo baitha hua ek sacha aur acha insaan hai agar vo aapko bolta hai you are capable to do this to fir aap karo nahi to mai dhakka de sakta hu par dhakke ke baad jo patkhani khaoge usko mai bhi nahi bacha sakta..(if the good person sitting within you tells you can do it, then do it. I can give a push, but the reversal you will face later, I can't prevent that)," he added.

The actor said that it is possible to get an opportunity initially because of one's parents, but that is no guarantee of success.

"If you are a player, your kid will get a chance to play. Similarly, if a person who has been doing film or television for 30 years, his child... He must know what my father does. So, he will learn filmmaking lekin vo chalega ki nahi chalega kar paayega ki nahi kar paayega vo urza hai ya nahi hai vo decide karta hai ya to uparvala ya audience.. nepotism nahi hai.. (but whether he will taste success or not, has that energy or not..that is decided by the Almighty or the audience, there is no nepostism)," shared the actor known for his films including Partner, Garam Masala, Hungama among others.

"I have been acting for 38 years now. And I have at least 200 relatives. Mai to ek ko bhi nahi karva paaya...dekhiye blessings apni apni.. mehnat apni hai (I haven't been able to get them work here. It is blessings, hard work) and finally it is the audience who decides."

Rajpal's breakthrough performance was in Ram Gopal Varma's Jungle, which was released in 2000. He later gained popularity for his slapstick comic performances and received several accolades. He worked in movies such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag.