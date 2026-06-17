Sitarist says Rashmika Mandanna is ‘brilliant’ at her craft after starring with her in new Crocs ad. Watch

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, sitarist Swayam Siddha Priyadarshi and a few other artists recently came together to star in the new Crocs ad. After the advertisement was launched on Wednesday, Swayam remarked how ‘brilliant’ Rashmika was at her craft. He also expressed excitement about working with her in the ad.

Sitarist calls Rashmika Mandanna ‘brilliant’

Sitarist Swayam Siddha Priyadarshi was all praise for Rashmika Mandanna.

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On Wednesday, Swayam posted a picture of himself playing the sitar on his Instagram Stories, writing, “the secret is out! l acted in an ad film with @rashmika mandanna. And played the sitar on some modern beats! go check out @crocsindia 's latest post and tag me in the comments!” The advertisement features Rashmika and other artists showcasing the new Crocs.

Swayam expressed excitement about working with Rashmika Mandanna.

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{{^usCountry}} He later also posted the advert on his Instagram Feed, stating that it has become his favourite project of the year. “Had the most fun being part of this Crocs campaign @crocsindia not just playing the sitar, but also stepping in front of the camera and acting for the film,” wrote Swayam, also tagging the crew who worked on the advertisement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He later also posted the advert on his Instagram Feed, stating that it has become his favourite project of the year. “Had the most fun being part of this Crocs campaign @crocsindia not just playing the sitar, but also stepping in front of the camera and acting for the film,” wrote Swayam, also tagging the crew who worked on the advertisement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Swayam tagged Rashmika, apper Aryan Katoch, beatboxer Krithi and content creator Kevin Zingkhai, writing, “Had the pleasure of sharing the screen with @rashmika_mandanna @aryankatoch17 @krithisworld and @kevin.zingkhai couldn’t have asked for better company on set, y’all are brilliant with your craft.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swayam tagged Rashmika, apper Aryan Katoch, beatboxer Krithi and content creator Kevin Zingkhai, writing, “Had the pleasure of sharing the screen with @rashmika_mandanna @aryankatoch17 @krithisworld and @kevin.zingkhai couldn’t have asked for better company on set, y’all are brilliant with your craft.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Rashmika had a busy 2025, starring in Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thamma in Hindi, and in Kuberaa and The Girlfriend in Telugu. This year, she married her Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) co-star Vijay Deverakonda at Udaipur in February after getting engaged to him in October last year.

Rashmika’s next release is Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, the spiritual sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s 2012 hit Cocktail. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and will hit screens on June 19. A reboot of the song Bandhu was also released on Wednesday, with Rashmika posting it on her Instagram Stories.

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Apart from this, the actor has a Telugu film titled Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle, lined up. The first glimpse saw her as a woman forced to rise and fight injustice. She will also reunite with Vijay after years for Rahul Sankrithyan’s period film Ranabaali. The first glimpse shows Vijay and Rashmika in traditional period outfits. The film, which also stars Arnold Vosloo, is set between 1854 and 1878. Both films will be released this year.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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