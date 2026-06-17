Sitarist says Rashmika Mandanna is ‘brilliant’ at her craft after starring with her in new Crocs ad. Watch
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, sitarist Swayam Siddha Priyadarshi, and a few other artists came together for an advertisement for Crocs. Take a look.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, sitarist Swayam Siddha Priyadarshi and a few other artists recently came together to star in the new Crocs ad. After the advertisement was launched on Wednesday, Swayam remarked how ‘brilliant’ Rashmika was at her craft. He also expressed excitement about working with her in the ad.
Sitarist calls Rashmika Mandanna ‘brilliant’
On Wednesday, Swayam posted a picture of himself playing the sitar on his Instagram Stories, writing, “the secret is out! l acted in an ad film with @rashmika mandanna. And played the sitar on some modern beats! go check out @crocsindia 's latest post and tag me in the comments!” The advertisement features Rashmika and other artists showcasing the new Crocs.
He later also posted the advert on his Instagram Feed, stating that it has become his favourite project of the year. “Had the most fun being part of this Crocs campaign @crocsindia not just playing the sitar, but also stepping in front of the camera and acting for the film,” wrote Swayam, also tagging the crew who worked on the advertisement.{{/usCountry}}
He later also posted the advert on his Instagram Feed, stating that it has become his favourite project of the year. “Had the most fun being part of this Crocs campaign @crocsindia not just playing the sitar, but also stepping in front of the camera and acting for the film,” wrote Swayam, also tagging the crew who worked on the advertisement.{{/usCountry}}
Swayam tagged Rashmika, apper Aryan Katoch, beatboxer Krithi and content creator Kevin Zingkhai, writing, “Had the pleasure of sharing the screen with @rashmika_mandanna @aryankatoch17 @krithisworld and @kevin.zingkhai couldn’t have asked for better company on set, y’all are brilliant with your craft.”{{/usCountry}}
Swayam tagged Rashmika, apper Aryan Katoch, beatboxer Krithi and content creator Kevin Zingkhai, writing, “Had the pleasure of sharing the screen with @rashmika_mandanna @aryankatoch17 @krithisworld and @kevin.zingkhai couldn’t have asked for better company on set, y’all are brilliant with your craft.”{{/usCountry}}
Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming work{{/usCountry}}
Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming work{{/usCountry}}
Rashmika had a busy 2025, starring in Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thamma in Hindi, and in Kuberaa and The Girlfriend in Telugu. This year, she married her Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) co-star Vijay Deverakonda at Udaipur in February after getting engaged to him in October last year.
Rashmika’s next release is Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, the spiritual sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s 2012 hit Cocktail. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and will hit screens on June 19. A reboot of the song Bandhu was also released on Wednesday, with Rashmika posting it on her Instagram Stories.
Apart from this, the actor has a Telugu film titled Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle, lined up. The first glimpse saw her as a woman forced to rise and fight injustice. She will also reunite with Vijay after years for Rahul Sankrithyan’s period film Ranabaali. The first glimpse shows Vijay and Rashmika in traditional period outfits. The film, which also stars Arnold Vosloo, is set between 1854 and 1878. Both films will be released this year.
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