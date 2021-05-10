Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan feels Inaaya would be an 'amazing older sister' to Kareena Kapoor's second son
Soha Ali Khan feels Inaaya would be an 'amazing older sister' to Kareena Kapoor's second son

Soha Ali Khan feels Inaaya will an 'amazing older sister'. Inaaya was the youngest in the Pataudi family until Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son this year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Taimur and Inaaya turned older siblings after Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.

With the arrival of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son in February, not only did Taimur become an older brother but Inaaya was no longer the youngest in the family. The daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shares a close bond with Taimur. The cousins have been photographed together on several occasions, including on Holi this year.

Soha has now said that she feels Inaaya would be a great older sister to the little Kapoor-Khan baby.

"She's very caring and protective. She's going to be an amazing older sister," Soha said, in an interview with Zoom Digital. She added that Inaaya shares a few qualities with her father. "I think she's a lot like Kunal - expressive, emotional, sensitive and she has the most infectious smile and a mischievous glint in her eye - like Kunal."

Inaaya frequently appears in Soha's Instagram posts. She was also recently seen dancing by herself on her play mat. Soha shared the video and wrote, "Keeping spirits high with our party for 1 ! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe."

On Mother's Day, Soha shared a picture of her and Inaaya, and wrote, "On this day from a happy mother to you - Happy Mother’s Day! Hold on to each other and draw strength from the purity of this love. Stay home, wear your masks, wash your hands and get vaccinated as soon as you can. And never take a cuddle for granted again!"

Also Read: When Lady Gaga said she would 'absolutely not' date Shah Rukh Khan for this reason

Kareena, on the same occasion, treated fans with a picture of her sons. Sharing the best look so far of her second son, resting in Taimur's lap, she wrote, "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..."

