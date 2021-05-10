When Lady Gaga said she would 'absolutely not' date Shah Rukh Khan for this reason

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has interacted with several international personalities in the past. These include Prince William and Kate Middleton, Christopher Nolan, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. Among the many stars, he once indulged in a tête-à-tête with American singer Lady Gaga.

The Bad Romance singer visited India in 2011 when they sat down for an interview. The duo discussed her spirituality, their work, the origins of her stage name and more. During the chat, a few members from the audience also asked her a few questions. One guest asked Gaga if, hypothetically, she would be open to dating Shah Rukh.

The singer did not think twice before shooting down the idea. She noted that the actor was married. "You're married, absolutely not. I'm a good girl, I don't believe in that, I am a one-guy girl and very old fashioned that way, absolutely no way," she said. Shah Rukh jokingly responded, "That's my hopes to the ground."

During the visit, Gaga also hung out with Shah Rukh's Ra.One co-star Arjun Rampal. She shared a picture of the trio on Twitter and wrote, "Screw Hollywood. It's all about Bollywood."

Screw Hollywood. It's all about Bollywood. http://t.co/Q31ZcY3K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 31, 2011

Last year, several Hollywood and Bollywood stars came together for the One World: Together at Home initiative with Global Citizen. During the show, Shah Rukh addressed fans over the world and also delivered a rap performance with the help of his son AbRam. Gaga shared a short clip of Shah Rukh talking during the event and cheered for him.

Shah Rukh has been busy lately with his upcoming movie Pathan. The actor reunites with Deepika Padukone for the movie. The Yash Raj Films project also marks his first project with John Abraham. Gaga, on the other hand, completed the filming of her upcoming movie House of Gucci. She plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani (later Patrizia Gucci). The movie also stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto.

