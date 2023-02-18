Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu wish fans Herath Mubarak; Inaaya watches her grandpa making pooja preps on Maha Shivaratri

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu wished their fans Herath Mubarak on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a picture on Saturday as they celebrated the festival with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal's parents--Ravi Kemmu and Jyoti Kemmu. (Also Read | Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya get candid during bubble bath, share a sweet kiss)

In the picture, Ravi was seen making the preparations for the pooja while Inaaya sat next to him looking at the thalis (plates) nearby. Soha, Kunal Kemmu, and Jyoti smiled for the camera as they sat huddled near Inaaya. Several lamps, bowls, and flowers among other things were also seen in the picture.

For the occasion, Kunal wore a rust kurta and white pyjama while Soha opted for a grey and rust outfit. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wore a yellow dress as she twinned with her grandfather who opted for a kurta and dhoti. Jyoti was seen in a printed white outfit. Soha and Kunal captioned the post, "Herath Mubarak (lamp emoji)."

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Herath Mubarak...to u all. Inni jaan looking Mahsha'Allah lovely." A fan wrote, "Simplicity at its best is what I love about this couple." "This family radiates all the positivity one needs to feel," said a person. "How adorably is the baccha (kid) sitting .. she is definitely a star in making .. so natural," read a comment. "Simple and beautiful, whenever I see this family it gives me a beautiful feeling. God bless you guys," wrote an Instagram user.

Last year too, Soha and Kunal celebrated the festival with his parents. Posting a video on Instagram, Soha, and Kunal had captioned the post, "Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay. #mahashivratri #family #love." Herath is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandits.

Recently, Kunal wrapped his directorial debut Madgaon Express. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi, and Divyendu. The release date for Madgaon Express has not been announced yet.

Soha will be seen in Chhorii 2, the sequel to the 2021 hit of the same title, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Filmmaker Vishal Furia is also returning for the second chapter of the film, which released on Prime Video. Chhorii was the remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

The sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt) story from where it left off in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new ones. Also starring Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal, Chhorii 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production.

