Soha Ali Khan shares adorable moments with Sharmila Tagore, Inaaya: ‘Three generations, invaluable life lessons'

Soha shares family moments on Instagram

Soha shared several sweet pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, featuring precious moments spent with her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and daughter Inaaya. The post showcased the bond between three generations of the family.

“This week was family done right ... three generations and invaluable life lessons you can't get from a book #love #laughter #livingslow,” she wrote while sharing the picture.

One image features three generations of the family -- Soha Ali Khan, her mother Sharmila Tagore, and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha is seen dressed casually and elegantly in a sleeveless indigo kurta with floral motifs. Sitting in the centre is little Inaaya, cradling her adorable fluffy dog in her lap while slightly hiding behind its fur with her playful eyes peeking out. On the right is Sharmila, radiating grace in a cream-coloured suit with yellow floral prints and a matching dupatta. She gently holds Inaaya and the pet.

In another adorable moment, Inaaya showers her mom, Soha, with affection, planting a sweet kiss on her cheek, while Sharmila Tagore looks on, beaming with pride and smiling directly at the camera. One image shows Sharmila and her granddaughter reading together.

Kunal and Soha's latest projects

Soha was most recently seen in Chhorii 2, in which she is seen in the role of an antagonist. The horror film, directed by Vishal Furia, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis, the film premiered on Prime Video on April 11.

Meanwhile, her husband and actor Kunal has been riding high on winning back-to-back awards for his directorial debut, Madgaon Express. The actor-director picked up the Best Debut Director award at the Zee Cine awards ceremony recently. He was also awarded for the best directorial debut at this years IIFA.