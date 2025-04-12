Soha Ali Khan reveals Sharmila Tagore’s cancer was detected early: ‘It was cut out of her’

Soha on her mother’s cancer

The actor revealed that her cancer was detected at an early stage, which meant she didn’t have to go through any chemotherapy. Soha shared, “I have had loss in my family. We have been through stressful situations, as everybody does."

She added, “With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero, and no chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her and she is, touchwood, fine."

Sharmila Tagore reveals she battled cancer

In 2023, Sharmila Tagore spoke about her battle with cancer for the first time when she appeared in the episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan with her son Saif Ali Khan.

Karan had said he wanted Sharmila to play the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother in the movie, saying, “I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana (Azmi) ji in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. but it is a regret I have".

To which, Sharmila shared, “This is at the height of Covid. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid at that time. They didn’t know about the vaccine, we were not vaccinated. You know, (it was) after my cancer. So, they didn’t want me to take that risk".

Soha’s latest work

Soha is seen playing the antagonist in Chhorii 2. The horror film, directed by Vishal Furia, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis, the film premiered on Prime Video on April 11.