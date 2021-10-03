Sohail Khan visits sister Arpita Khan Sharma in a bald new look. See pics

Sohail Khan may have been maintaining distance from the silver screen but the actor-producer drew attention when he arrived at sister Arpita Khan's residence on Saturday evening. He was seen in a bald look.

Sohail was last seen in Karan Johar's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where he made an appearance as Seema Khan's husband. Seema was among the four Bollywood wives who played the central role in the web series. The two were however shown to be living in separate houses, located in close proximity. While their elder son Nirvaan made an appearance through virtual chat, their younger son Yohan was shown living with his mother.

Sohail had also played a brief role in 2019 Salman Khan film Dabangg 3. He had eassayed the role of Inspector Rohit Sharma. The film had Salman in the lead role and also featured Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar.

Sohail was recently in news when he hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his residence. The Khan family have a custom of coming together for the festival each year.

Sohail had ventured into filmmaking after he wasn't happy with the roles he was playing on screen. He had told PTI, “I was not getting good work as an actor and I don’t want to act just for the sake of it. I had a couple of films in the past but I realised I had a good production house to fall back on. I thought let me direct, let me produce."

He had added, “I wanted to slow down and did not want to do unnecessary work for the actor’s tag. I’m very happy producing and directing as they come to me naturally.”

Sohail made his directional debut with the 1997 film Auzaar and went on to direct Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Freaky Ali. “I still have to learn so many things in the field of direction. There is a long way to go and I want to keep evolving as a filmmaker," he said about his growth as a director.