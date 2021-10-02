Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15 premiere live updates: Salman Khan to introduce contestants Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty as season begins
Live

Bigg Boss 15 premiere live updates: Salman Khan to introduce contestants Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty as season begins

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15.
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15.
Updated on Oct 02, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
  • As Salman Khan is joined by Ranveer Singh at the grand premiere of his reality show Bigg Boss 15, we bring you the live updates. Stay tuned. 
OPEN APP

Bigg Boss 15 premieres on Saturday night and Bollywood star Salman Khan returns as the host of the show.  The new season will see contestants staying in a jungle instead of the usual Bigg Boss house, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the main house.
 

Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal, among many others, will be seen as participants on the show. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 02, 2021 09:05 PM IST

    8:45 PM: Pavitra Punia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee join Divya on curtain raiser

    Divya Agarwal was the host for curtain raiser for Bigg Boss 15.
    Divya Agarwal was the host for curtain raiser for Bigg Boss 15.

    Pavitra Punia also joined the curtain raiser and told Divya, “I had decided I did not want to be part of any love related stuff inside the Bigg Boss house. “Little did I know. The moment I entered the house, (and saw Eijaz Khan), somewhere, I lost my game.”

    Asked to name someone who comes to her mind when she hears the phrase, ‘Chabi wala Bandar (toy operated with keys), Pavitra told Divya, “Jaan!” and they laughed heartily. Pavitra also clarified that she was talking strictly in terms of their game on Bigg Boss 14.

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee also joined later and said, “I think it would have been very difficult for me to control my emotions, if Rashami Desai was not there.”

  • Oct 02, 2021 08:33 PM IST

    8:30 PM: Curtain-raiser with Divya Agarwal

    Divya Agarwal and Rashami Desai.
    Divya Agarwal and Rashami Desai.

    The makers held a curtain-raiser for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15, featuring Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. Former contestants Rashami Desai and Aly Goni joined Divya to share tips on surviving inside the house. The curtain-raiser was streamed on Voot, prior to the Bigg Boss 15 premiere.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 15 big boss salman khan
tv

Jodha Akbar actor Manisha Yadav dies, co-star Paridhi Sharma is heartbroken

Manisha Yadav played Salima Begum in the serial Jodha Akbar.
Manisha Yadav played Salima Begum in the serial Jodha Akbar.
Updated on Oct 02, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
tv

Randhir Kapoor reveals funny reason why Raaj Kumar refused to use their bathroom

Randhir Kapoor shared a funny story about Raaj Kumar.
Randhir Kapoor shared a funny story about Raaj Kumar.
Published on Oct 02, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
tv

What’s meant to be yours will come to you, says Himanshu Malhotra

Himanshu Malhotra (sourced)
Himanshu Malhotra (sourced)
Published on Oct 02, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Copy Link
By S Farah Rizvi
Close Story
tv

Shaheer Sheikh: ‘TV actors are like daily wagers, we get paid for days we work'

Shaheer Sheikh in conversation with Hindustan Times.
Shaheer Sheikh in conversation with Hindustan Times.
Published on Oct 02, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Copy Link
By Sweta Kaushal
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out