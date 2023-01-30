Sona Mohapatra calls Besharam Rang ‘mediocre song at best' amid Pathaan box office success

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter on Monday and shared a behind-the-scene video clip from the making of her latest song, Rasarkeli Bo. Along with it, she called Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's controversial song, Besharam Rang ‘mediocre’ and said the debate around the song only ended up helping the song. Besharam Rang was the first released song of Pathaan, which is currently ruling the box office. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans outside Mannat with folded hands in first public appearance since Pathaan's release

The Ambarsariya singer tweeted, “The faltu ka hue (useless issue) & cry here around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best. (clapping hands emoji) Of course the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won’t happen in a hurry & the de-raci-‘nation’ will continue.” She attached the music video of Rasarkeli Bo with the post.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan landed in controversy after releasing its first song. Besharam Rang showcased Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika romancing in Spain. While some expressed their displeasure with the lyrics of the songs, many political leaders and personalities protested against the outfits in the song, including Deepika's saffron bikini.

The song and the film were met with protests in several different cities, especially from right-wing groups. The same protests also took place in a few theatres of Madhya Pradesh on its opening day. However, the film emerged as a winner and recorded an opening of ₹57 crore at the domestic box office.

Following the title of Bollywood's highest single-day box office record in India, the screen count increased due to public demand. The action film marks Shah Rukh's return to the bigscreen after four years and is his and Deepika's fourth film together. It stars John Abraham as the antagonist. Salman Khan also makes a special appearance as his iconic character, Tiger.

According to Box Office India, Pathaan has so far collected ₹58 crore in Hindi and another ₹2 crore with its dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil. All in all, it made a business of 269 crore in its first, long weekend. The film was released on Wednesday, January 25. Reflecting on the success, director Siddharth said in a statement, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind.”

