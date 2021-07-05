Sona Mohapatra reveals why she slammed Salman Khan for digs at Priyanka Chopra but was silent on him helping her

Singer Sona Mohapatra has often been critical of actor Salman Khan and has even called him the ‘poster child of toxic masculinity’. A Twitter user wanted to know why she did not comment when actor Priyanka Chopra revealed in her autobiography that he saved her from an uncomfortable situation.

“In 2019 you mocked Salman by a tweet related to Priyanka chopra. But why didn’t you say anything for Him when Priyanka chopra praised Salman khan in her book ‘Unfinished’ as he saved her from doing a scene in movie which was uncomfortable for her,” a Twitter user asked Sona Mohapatra, to which she replied, “Cus I have better things to do.” She added laughing emojis at the end.

Priyanka Chopra, in her recently released memoir Unfinished, recalled an incident from the early days of her career when a director said that her ‘chaddiyan dikhni chahiye (panties should be seen)’ in a song to draw in the audience. While she quit the film the very next day, the director showed up on the sets of another film of hers in an ‘agitated’ state. Her co-star, Salman Khan, had to step in.

Sona Mohapatra on Twitter.

Earlier, in 2019, Sona slammed Salman for taking digs at Priyanka because she quit his film Bharat. Salman had said that Priyanka left the ‘biggest film of her career’ to get married. “Usually people leave their husbands for this,” he had said.

Sona, slamming Salman, had written on Twitter back then, “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

In the past, Sona criticised Salman for comparing himself to a ‘raped’ woman while describing how he felt after the gruelling shoot of Sultan. Last year, she slammed him yet again after he requested his fans to support Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra misses her ‘firework’ Nick Jonas, holds on to him in throwback photo

“A ‘large hearted’ PR move from the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity!Of course he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate & bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak everytime he screwed up,” Sona wrote on Twitter.