Sona Mohapatra slams trolls slut-shaming women from Bollywood: ‘Raj Kundra blow-up cannot be an excuse’

Singer Sona Mohapatra, in a series of tweets, addressed the collateral effects of businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in connection with a porn racket. Raj, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, has been remanded in police custody till July 27 for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content.

Posting videos of herself that appeared to have been taken in a hotel room, with her new track Ek Din (Manhattan Memories) playing in the background, Sona wrote on Twitter, “This video is Self-Directed,with full consent,zero exploitation or human trafficking involved. So moral custodian’s of #India ,do ponder about such matters in the current #hot #trending topic. ‘Ek Din-Manhattan Memories’ to celebrate my EQUAL billboard in Times Square NYC.”

Along with another clip, Sona talked about how the porn case that Raj has been arrested in connection with has resulted in women who are public figures being slut-shamed. “Nothing showcases the #hypocrisy, toxicity of society more than when #porn related news ends up giving people the licence to #slutshame every #woman in the public domain?I directed these videos as an artistic reaction.Freewill,Consent VS Exploitation/Trafficking! #India #LetsTalk.”





Sharing the third video, Sona wrote that it is unacceptable for trolls to target everyone from Bollywood on the basis of Raj’s arrest in a porn case. “The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other s**t. No one has a right to shame,touch or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? #India #LetsTalk,” she wrote.

Also read | Shilpa Shetty broke down, fought with Raj Kundra during raid at home in porn case: report

In an Instagram post, Sona wrote a lengthier note on how, after news of the porn case, many were stigmatising ‘women in the public domain especially in the entertainment industry’. “Women, please celebrate your bodies like I do! Big, small, fat, thin or any other way, we are glorious. No one has a right to shame us or touch us or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? Should. Isn’t. Just isn’t. Doesn’t enter the knuckle heads of too many people who live in our world, men & women included,” a part of her post read.

Recently, Sona got her own billboard at Times Square in New York, which she called a ‘pop-culture milestone’.