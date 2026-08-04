Sonakshi Sinha backs Jharkhand students protesting JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities: ‘When will it stop?’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has backed the students' protest against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

What did Sonakshi Sinha say?

Sonakshi Sinha has commented on the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi posted a reel where a content creator spoke about the hundreds of students who have been protesting in Jharkhand over the last few days. In the caption, she wrote, “It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… when will it stop???”

Sonakshi via Instagram Stories.

About the student protests in Jharkhand

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{{^usCountry}} The protesters, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here since July 29, alleged that the JMM-led government was attempting to "whitewash" the issue by entrusting the investigation to the CID. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protesters, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here since July 29, alleged that the JMM-led government was attempting to "whitewash" the issue by entrusting the investigation to the CID. {{/usCountry}}

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They had earlier demanded an investigation by the CBI along with that of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming large-scale financial transactions were linked to the alleged recruitment scam.

"We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID investigation. Earlier, the government got the JSSC-CGL paper leak probed by the CID. The agency itself found that answers to 135 of the 150 questions had been leaked and 120 questions matched the examination paper exactly," Vinay Mehta, an aspirant from Hazaribag district, told PTI.

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Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said that he spoke with the students protesting in Jharkhand, adding that his outfit, which recently led a massive stir against NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, “stands with all students”.

“Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands,” Dipke wrote on X.

What are the demands?

The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

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They are also demanding the introduction of a fifth option, "not attempted," on OMR sheets.

"The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers' families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit," an aspirant from Giridih district told PTI.

A tribal student from Ranchi said protesters wanted strict punishment for those involved in alleged irregularities and cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination. The students, who are holding an indefinite sit-in at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium, marched to Albert Ekka Chowk. There, they raised slogans against the JMM-led alliance government and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC, JSCC-CGL and other state-level public recruitment tests.

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They said if the state government does not address their concerns, they will march to the Jharkhand Assembly and stage a gherao in the next couple of days.