Sonakshi Sinha says her first serious relationship was in her 20s, lasted over 5 years: 'It was a long one'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has said that she had her first real relationship only after she was already 20, and that it was ‘a long one’. Sonakshi, the daughter of actors Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, also spoke about whether her parents are asking her to tie the knot soon.

In an interview, she said that she had a ‘cutesy’ relationship when she was in school, but when she graduated, she said, ‘okay bye’ to the boy. Her first 'serious' happened much later.

She told Bollywood Bubble, “Relationships happened later. I think I must have been 21 or 22 when I had my first serious relationship.” Asked how long it lasted, she said, “It was a long one, five-plus years.”

Sonakshi continued, “It's important to always learn from your relationships and move on, because everybody is different, everybody has their own personality. You just have to find someone who is willing to tolerate you. I learned a lot of things actually. I was also very young. You change, you grow, your experiences change you a lot. I started working more. I met so many new people, learned so much from them. And I think all of that changes you as a person. There's nothing in particular that you should do or shouldn't do. You just have to be yourself, and find someone who'll love that about you.”

Sonakshi also joked that if left to her father, she would remain unmarried at home, but her mother has started asking her if she is thinking about getting married anytime soon. She said that she shuts her up with a look, and that her parents know that she'll think about it when she is ready.