Sonakshi Sinha says her mom constantly told her to lose weight

Published on Nov 08, 2022 05:40 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha in a new interview, has talked about being told to lose some kilos by her mom. Here's how she responded to her.

Sonakshi Sinha with her mom Poonam Sinha.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is known to promote body positivity. Her latest outing Double XL highlights the problems of body image issues for women. Talking about the film, Sonakshi in a new interview, recalled how she faced body shaming at home and it came from no one else but her mom. Also read: Double XL movie review: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi star in an empty, exhausting lecture masquerading as a movie

Double XL stars Sonakshi with Huma Qureshi. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film was released on November 4. It follows the journey of two women in a society which encourages unrealistic beauty standards. During the film promotion, Sonakshi recently revealed how she never listened to her mom who told her to lose weight.

Agreeing that the conditioning of a child begins at home, Sonakshi told Firstpost, “Absolutely this conditioning happens when you are a child. I remember my mother telling me constantly to lose weight. And when somebody was constantly saying that to you, the rebellious kid in me would always do the opposite and the day my mother stopped telling me that's when it actually struck me that I need to do something about my weight.”

“It does start at home and my mom also realised that after watching the film. I don't blame all the mothers who want their daughters to lose weight because they probably went through the same thing when they were younger and may be their parents were telling them as well,” she started.

Sonakshi is the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. She made her Bollywood debut in Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. For her first film, she lost as much as 30 kgs. She was reportedly 95 kgs before entering the industry.

She shared that her weight loss journey started when she was 18 and couldn’t stay on a treadmill for more than 30 seconds at a gym. She had told ETimes, “I was huffing and puffing! That’s when I decided to lose weight. Not because I wanted to be an actor, but because I knew it was needed.”

