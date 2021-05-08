Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha says she's 'reached that point where staying home has become a hobby'
Sonakshi Sinha says she's 'reached that point where staying home has become a hobby'

Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture of herself revealing how staying at home has become her latest hobby. The post was liked by many of her fans.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday, in a social media post, said that staying home due to Covid-19 pandemic has now become a hobby for her.

The Akira actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing for the camera, along with the caption, "Reached that point where staying home has become a hobby. #coronabhagao #getvaccinated."

The post from the 33-year-old actor received more than two lakh likes. It had Sonakshi posing with her hair open while sporting a grey tank top.

On the work front, Sonakshi had finished shooting for her upcoming digital debut film with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in March.

She will also be seen playing the role of the social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming war drama action film Bhuj: The Pride of India, directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

She recently announced her upcoming Netflix film titled BulbulTarang. Sharing a picture, she had written: "Meet Bulbul... A girl out to make her dream come true. thrilled to announce my next film #BulbulTarang streaming soon on @netflix_in. #AbMenuMeinSabNew."

