Sonakshi Sinha poses in throwback picture as she misses playing Holi, tells fans 'mask pehen ke rakhte toh...'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday wished her fans a Happy Holi with a throwback picture. The actor confessed she misses playing Holi this year. Taking to social media platform Instagram, she posted an old selfie with the colour red smeared on her face as she soaked in the sun.

In the caption, she lamented that had people worn masks, she would be able to play Holi this year. "Happppy Holi! Mask pehen ke rakhte toh aaj mein khel rahi hoti (If masks were worn, today I would have played Holi) stay safe everyone... throwback," she wrote in her post. The post has garnered over 154,000 likes and 1,088 comments at the time of reporting.

Sonakshi has been sharing a few throwback pictures off-late. Recently, she shared one such picture of her trip to the Maldives and expressed her longing for another visit. Several celebrities have visited the destination recently.

Sonakshi shared her picture wearing a black bikini while sipping on a drink and relished some snacks in an infinity pool. “Take me back," she captioned the picture.

On the work front, she had announced on Sunday that she has wrapped up a mini-series, tentatively titled Fallen, and posted a few pictures. Sharing pictures from the sets, she wrote, "As it comes to an end I dont even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (thats what we’re calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati... i cant tell you how long ive waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team... every single person who has been a part of it... i cannot thank you enough! You know who you are."

The 33-year-old will also be seen playing the role of social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India, an upcoming war drama directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. She had also announced her upcoming Netflix film titled Bulbul Tarang recently.

