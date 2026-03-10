Sonal Chauhan gets a sweet surprise at T20 World Cup final as fans sing Jannat song Zara Sa Dil Mein Jagah Tu. Watch
Sonal Chauhan experienced a heartwarming fan moment during a cricket match in Ahmedabad, where spectators sang a popular song from her debut film.
Sonal Chauhan recently had a memorable fan moment during T20 World Cup final match in Ahmedabad when spectators in the stands began singing one of the most popular songs from her debut film after spotting her at the venue.
Sonal gets a sweet surprise
The actor was attending a recent match at the Narendra Modi Stadium when a section of fans seated in the VIP gallery recognised her. Shortly after noticing the actor, several spectators began singing Zara Sa Dil Mein De Jagah Tu, a track closely associated with Sonal’s early career in Bollywood.
The moment was captured on video by the actor and later shared on her social media account. In the clip, Sonal can be seen standing in the VIP stands of the packed stadium as fans enthusiastically sing the song from the crowd. The actor appears pleasantly surprised by the spontaneous gesture, smiling warmly and waving back at the fans as she records the moment on her phone.
Sharing the video online, Sonal described the interaction as “very special” and thanked the fans for the gesture. She wrote in the caption, “This was so soooo special. Couldn’t capture the whole moment. But it was just too special the way you all sang my song ZARA SA…. I’m sure My smile says it all. Thank you Ahmedabad. I love you Gujrat. I LOVE YOU ALL. Thank you for making me smile always.”
Sonal's career in Bollywood
Sonal made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the 2008 romantic thriller Jannat. The film was directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. While the film performed well at the box office, its music became particularly popular among audiences.
One of the standout tracks from the film, Zara Sa Dil Mein De Jagah Tu, became a chart-topping hit. The song was sung by the late playback singer KK, composed by Pritam and written by lyricist Sayeed Quadri. Even years after its release, the song remains popular on streaming platforms and social media, often resurfacing in fan videos and nostalgic playlists.
Over the years, Sonal has worked in films across multiple industries, including Hindi, Telugu and Kannada cinema. Her notable appearances include Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the thriller 3G. Despite her diverse filmography, Sonal is widely remembered by audiences for her debut performance in Jannat and the enduring popularity of its music, which still resonates strongly with fans nearly two decades later.
