Sonal Chauhan gets a sweet surprise at T20 World Cup final as fans sing Jannat song Zara Sa Dil Mein Jagah Tu. Watch

Sonal Chauhan recently had a memorable fan moment during T20 World Cup final match in Ahmedabad when spectators in the stands began singing one of the most popular songs from her debut film after spotting her at the venue. Sonal Chauhan expressed gratitude for the gesture, sharing a video of the interaction on social media, and reminisced about her early Bollywood success.

Sonal gets a sweet surprise The actor was attending a recent match at the Narendra Modi Stadium when a section of fans seated in the VIP gallery recognised her. Shortly after noticing the actor, several spectators began singing Zara Sa Dil Mein De Jagah Tu, a track closely associated with Sonal’s early career in Bollywood.

The moment was captured on video by the actor and later shared on her social media account. In the clip, Sonal can be seen standing in the VIP stands of the packed stadium as fans enthusiastically sing the song from the crowd. The actor appears pleasantly surprised by the spontaneous gesture, smiling warmly and waving back at the fans as she records the moment on her phone.

Sharing the video online, Sonal described the interaction as “very special” and thanked the fans for the gesture. She wrote in the caption, “This was so soooo special. Couldn’t capture the whole moment. But it was just too special the way you all sang my song ZARA SA…. I’m sure My smile says it all. Thank you Ahmedabad. I love you Gujrat. I LOVE YOU ALL. Thank you for making me smile always.”