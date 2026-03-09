Amitabh Bachchan believes India won T20 World Cup final because he did not watch the match
Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures of the winning moment from the T20 World Cup Final match from his television screen.
The Men in Blue dominated the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, beating New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their world title. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, several Bollywood stars took to their social media to congratulate the Indian team. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had a slightly different take on India's historic achievement. The veteran actor shared that India won the title because he did not watch the match! (Also read: Basil Joseph turns superfan, picks up Sanju Samson jersey outside T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad)
What Amitabh Bachchan said
Taking to his X account, he shared pictures of the precious moments when the Indian team lifted up the trophy, as seen from his Television screen at home. In the caption, he wrote, “T 5679 - कहा था नहीं देखूँगा तो जीत जाएँगे ! हो गया (I said I wouldn't watch, and they'd win! It happened)!” Amitabh's post refers to the commonly held superstition among many fans that their team tends to do well when they do not watch the match live. The veteran actor has previously written about himself being a ‘bad luck’ for Team India in his social media posts.
Fans hilariously reacted to his tweet and added to the comments. One wrote, “Great sacrifice sir, please continue!” Another user replied, “If that is the case, then you did well. Do this every time.” A comment read, “I also did the same, thank god India won!”
How Bollywood stars reacted to India's triumph
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh took to his X account and wrote, “What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions, and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!” Ajay Devgn said, “My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn't going anywhere all week! #TeamIndia you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again!”
Akshay Kumar shared a GIF of his dance from his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and wrote, “Har ghar ka maholol (Scene at every household) Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India.”
India are T20 World Champions
India is now the only team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and the first to claim the title on home soil, becoming three-time champions in the process. Batting first after New Zealand chose to field, India posted a massive 255 for 5 in 20 overs, the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final. In response, NZ were skittled out for just 159. Wrecker-in-chief Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Final for his figures of 4/15. Sanju Samson was declared the Player of the Tournament for scoring 321 runs, including back-to-back half-centuries in the final and semi-final.
