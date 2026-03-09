Basil Joseph turns superfan, picks up Sanju Samson jersey outside T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad
Actor Basil Joseph celebrated the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final by purchasing a Sanju Samson jersey outside the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Malayalam actor and filmmaker Basil Joseph was seen celebrating like any other cricket fan outside the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, with a video of him buying a cricket T-shirt has landed on social media.
Basil Joseph turns out to be Sanju Samson's superfan
In the widely shared clip, Basil is spotted near the stadium amid the festive crowd, where he stops at a roadside stall selling cricket jerseys. The actor purchases a T-shirt printed with the name of his close friend, Indian cricketer Sanju Samson. Holding up the Samson jersey with a smile, Joseph proudly shows it to the camera as a group of excited youngsters gather around him, filming the moment. The scene captures the celebratory atmosphere around the stadium, with the actor blending into the crowd as an enthusiastic supporter.
The video also shows Basil getting the Indian tricolour painted on his cheeks before heading inside the stadium for the high-profile match. Later, Joseph shared photos from inside the venue, showing him wearing the Samson T-shirt while cheering for Team India during the final against New Zealand.
Who all attended the final
Several well-known personalities were also spotted in the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium as fans packed the venue for the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Former India captain MS Dhoni attended the match, along with legendary World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev. Actor Preity Zinta was also seen cheering from the stands, adding to the star-studded atmosphere as thousands of fans gathered to witness the high-profile clash.
Highlights of the match
In the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India delivered a dominant performance, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs. Batting first after New Zealand chose to field, India posted a massive 255 for 5 in 20 overs, the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma smashed 52 off 21 balls and Ishan Kishan added a quick 54 off 25 balls, powering India to the record total.
New Zealand struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, despite a fighting half-century from Tim Seifert. India’s bowling attack was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a match-winning spell of 4 for 15 and was named Player of the Match, while Axar Patel picked up 3 wickets for 27 runs to seal India’s comprehensive victory.
