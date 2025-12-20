Sreenivasan death: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Malayalam actor a ‘legend,’ Basil Joseph pays heartfelt tribute

Sreenivasan, one of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema as an actor, screenwriter and director, has died. He was 69. The beloved star's death has shocked many stars and fans. Actor Mammootty paid a visit to Sreenivasan's residence to stand with the family during the tough time. Several stars, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Basil Joseph, remembered the star and paid condolences on social media. Sreenivasan had been facing health issues and had undergone heart surgery in 2022.

Mammootty pays final tribute

Mammootty was seen at Sreenivasan's residence, where he stood by the late actor's wife Vimala Sreenivasan and their son, actor Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Sreenivasan and Mammootty starred in several iconic Malayalam films, forming a popular on-screen pair known for their comedic and dramatic performances. Some of their notable collaborations include Katha Parayumbol, Nadodikkattu, Azhakiya Ravanan, Sandesham, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, and Oru Maravathoor Kanavu.

Tributes pour in for Sreenivasan

Meanwhile, several stars took to social media to offer condolences and remember the legacy of Sreenivasan on screen. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/director/actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace legend!”

Actor and director Basil Joseph posted a picture of Sreenivasan on his Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: “Srini sir, thank you for all the laughter and warmth you gave us. You were a big part of our childhood and our happiest memories. You may be gone, but you will always live on through your work. Rest in peace, legend.”

Manju Warrier wrote in Malayalam, “Being timeless is the most beautiful mark an artist can leave on this earth. Sreeniyettan did it in writing, acting and direction. And so, not in one way but in many levels he survives time. A lot of personal memories. For the first time, Sreeniyettan who ends with a loud laugh at the end is making me cry. But the last tribute believing that only one body will disappear and that name will live here in different ways for many years.”

According to hospital authorities, Sreenivasan passed away at around 8.30 AM on December 20. His body was shifted from the hospital to his residence. The body will be kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public homage.