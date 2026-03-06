‘Whose name is spotless?’: Govinda says no actor has a perfect image, gives examples of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna

Bollywood actor Govinda has been away from the film industry for a long time. While he occasionally appears as a guest on reality TV shows and special events, he has not had any films in the past six years, but his name is linked to controversies surrounding his personal life. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Govinda said that it is not just his name that has been mired in so many controversies, but there have been many others. Govinda talked about his career and reputation in the film industry.

‘One who has a spotless name must be a dangerous person’ During the chat, Govinda said, “Whose name is spotless in this line? Are you mad? One who has a spotless name must be a dangerous person. If someone is loved too much then they must be scared of him. Excuse me! It can be based on quality, like he comes on time, has a good heart, otherwise… it is given that their name will be spoiled.”

What Govinda shared about Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Aamir Khan He added, "Sometimes they got out of proportion. Look, in this film industry, everyone at some point is forced out and given a bad reputation. You see legendary Amitabh Bachchan, he was the perfect actor in film industry, right? But he was absent for 14–15 years. Why? Did he not show up on time for shoots? Look at Rajesh Khanna. In the middle of his career, there was an entire group of people saying, ‘No, it’s not good, this is wrong, that is wrong, he looks strange.’ Again, why? It’s a phase you have to go through. How you come out of it, that’s the game.” Govinda also gave the example of Aamir Khan and said that earlier he had a bad reputation, and then the tide changed for the better after he was called the ‘perfectionist’.

Govinda is known for movies such as Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, Coolie No.1, Partner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, and Aankhen. A huge star in the 90s, his stardom dipped after 2000, with only a handful of successes thereon. Govinda was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019.

On the personal front, Govinda made headlines after rumours of his divorce from his wife, Sunita Ahuja, surfaced online. While neither of them made any public statement, their lawyer clarified that although Sunita had filed for divorce six months ago, the couple has now reconciled.