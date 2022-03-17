Sonali Bendre recreates old pics with Geeta Kapur from the sets of Duplicate after 26 years. See pics inside

Actor Sonali Bendre shared a couple of throwback photos with choreographer Geeta Kapur on Instagram from the mid-90s when they worked on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Duplicate. The actor also shared pics of herself and Geeta recreating those old pictures on the sets of a reality show. Actor Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Farah Khan and others reacted to the post. (Also See: Sonali Bendre says she wont be defined by 'C word', shares before-and-after picture of recovery)

Sharing the pictures, Sonali wrote, “Circa 1996! So many memories come flooding back with these photos. This is me, rehearsing with Geeta Kapur for ‘Tum Nahin Jana’ from #Duplicate. Missed you @farahkhankunder #DIDLilMasters.”

In the first and third pictures, which are from 1996, Geeta is seen choreographing, Sonali for the 1998 film Duplicate. The actor and choreographer were then seen recreating those pictures as they appeared on the sets of Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5.

Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the post, “Fabulous then . Fabulous now.” Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Awwww so good to see you both together. Wish I was there.” Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Wow,” while one fan commented, “Thank you ma'am for sharing this precious memories.” Another fan said, “Couldn’t recognize Geeta Maa.”

(Also Read: Sonali Bendre says lockdown is not difficult for her: ‘Last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway’)

Duplicate starred Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also featured Juhi Chawla apart from Sonali. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Yash Johar. Although not a big hit in the Indian market, Duplicate was among the top-grossing Hindi films overseas in the year of its release.

Sonali made her Bollywood debut with the 1994 film Aag. She had her first breakthrough with the action romance Diljale (1996). She later appeared in films such as, Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and many others. She has judged many reality shows such as, India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent and Indian Idol.

