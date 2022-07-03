Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attend Adele's London show, sing Someone Like You with other concert-goers. Watch

Singer Adele performed her new album, 30, and older tracks to a jam-packed crowd including Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London on Saturday. In a video shared by Sonam’s friend Imran Amed, on Instagram, the couple could be seen singing alongside fellow concert-goers and Adele, when the Grammy Award-winning singer sang her 2011 hit, Someone Like You. Read more: Inside Sonam Kapoor's 'chic' baby shower

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a series of photos and videos from Adele’s gig, Imran wrote, “The one-of-a-kind Adele last night in London’s Hyde Park with my one-of-a-kind family.” Sonam could be seen with her arm around Anand Ahuja as the two sang an Adele song, while surrounded by fans. Anand wore a black T-shirt and a cap, while Sonam, wore a black outfit and a pair of glasses. She also carried a silver bag and wore a printed stole at the open-air concert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was Adele's first big appearance at a festival in her home city London after five years. She wore an elegant black gown for the concert, which she reportedly began with her song Hello.

Sonam and Anand recently had a baby shower in London. The couple has been staying at their London home for the most part of Sonam's pregnancy. Her sister, film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor, was also spotted at Sonam’s baby shower. She shared some photos from the special occasion, which saw a performance by singer Leo Kalyan.

Earlier in June, Sonam and Anand were on a ‘babymoon’ and visited different parts of Italy, where they enjoyed some downtime and fancy meals before the arrival of their baby. Sonam announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post in March 2022. Since then, she has kept her followers updated with her travels and outings in both India and Europe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija's movie Blind.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON