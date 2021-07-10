Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s London office feels more like home than a workspace. See photo
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s London office feels more like home than a workspace. See photo

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s London office has a cosy and inviting vibe. See a glimpse of the space shared by her on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s London office.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently stationed in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their office. The warm and inviting space gives off a homely vibe.

The photo, originally shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram Stories and then by architect and designer Rooshad Shroff, drew attention to the embroidered credenza which adds an understated elegance to the room. On the sideboard lay a gold-coloured tissue holder, some books and a large flower vase.

In one cosy corner was a small table surrounded by four white chairs. The carpet added to the warmth of the space.

Sonam Kapoor shared a sneak peek of her and Anand Ahuja’s London office.

Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Sonam talked about life in London and how her daily routine involves cooking and cleaning the house. “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries,” she said. She also revealed that she and Anand Ahuja get dressed up for home-cooked dinners.

Also see: Khushi Kapoor drops pictures from new photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor says ‘Queeeeen can I cry’

Earlier this year, Sonam posted a photo with Anand from London and talked about she has been ‘desperately’ craving to return to India. “I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja. ‘A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else’,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sonam made her debut with Saawariya in 2007. She has acted in a number of successful films including Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Pad Man. Most recently, she was seen playing a fictionalised version of herself in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor anand ahuja sonam kapoor anand ahuja london

Related Stories

bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reveals family's reaction to Sonam Kapoor's infamous Koffee with Karan episode

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:51 PM IST
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor says she's lost out on roles for standing up to 'ridiculous' pay gap, can 'afford to do that'

UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 04:23 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tweeple are relating hard to this post about eating idli too quickly

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP