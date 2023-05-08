Sonam Kapoor dons white, greets audience with 'namaste' at King Charles III's coronation concert. Watch

Sonam Kapoor was a vision in white at the Coronation Concert on Sunday as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. The concert was a part of King Charles III's coronation celebrations and had several big names in attendance. Sonam was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and began her speech with “namaste”. Also read: Fans love Sonam Kapoor's beautiful Delhi house as she welcomes son Vayu. See pics

Sonam Kapoor at King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday. (AP)

The actor looked stunning in the classy Bardot gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead in collaboration. Sharing several pictures of herself on Instagram in her white dress, Sonam wrote, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

Sonam emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth and the oneness that binds the nation during her spoken word performance. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth which included choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries. She also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song Higher Love accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

Sonam's family cheered for her on social media. Her mom shared a video of her stage appearance and wrote, "So proud! Such an honour!" Sonam responded to the post with “love you” and heart emojis. Her cousin Arjun Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday also posted emojis on Sunita's post.

At the concert, Tom Cruise, Pooh, Dynasty star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse revealed "little-known facts about the King" in a series of pre-recorded VTs to honour King Charles' ascension to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last year.

(With ANI inputs)

