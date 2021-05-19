Sonam Kapoor pens note on parents Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor's 37th marriage anniversary, shares vintage pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday penned a note as her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, celebrated their 37th marriage anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of vintage as well as new pictures of her parents.

She captioned the post, "There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years ), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!"

Her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja also shared her post on Instagram Stories. The caption on one of the black and white pictures showing Anil and Sunita in their youth, looking at a cassette, read, "@anilskapoor back before we had cell phones, we just had mixtapes." "Peep the baggy T! @kapoor.sunita is the original style," read another caption on a picture that showed Sunita offering Anil a cup of beverage wearing a baggy T-shirt.

Anand Ahuja shared Sonam's post on Instagram Stories.

Reacting to Sonam's post, her mother commented, "love you so much" while Anil wrote, "love you and miss you’ll so much". Several other celebs also reacted to the post. Anoushka Shankar wrote, "Happy anniversary to them! Also. How are they JUST. NOT. AGING." Sayani Gupta dropped heart emojis.

Fans also wished the couple and poured love. One wrote, "Old is gold." Another said, "So graceful." A third wrote, "cute beautiful angel and anil ji" while another said, "wishing a very happy nd blessed wedding anniversary to @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor ma'am nd sir."

Earlier, Anil had dedicated a note to Sunita on Instagram to mark the occasion. Sharing several pictures he wrote, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita."

Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which streamed on Netflix. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. Earlier this year, he was seen shooting for a movie with Fatima Sana Shaikh in Rajasthan.