Sonam Kapoor poses for camera while Arjun Kapoor gets distracted in childhood pics, she says: 'So much fun we’ve had'

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday took a trip down memory lane and shared old pictures to wish her 'bua (aunt)' Reena Marwah on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted several photos featuring herself, Reena, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Marwah. (Also Read | Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and kids goof around as Sanjay Kapoor shares family pics)

In the first photo, baby Sonam looked away from the camera sat on Reena's lap. A smiling Reena looked lovingly at her. In the old picture, Sonam wore a white top and denim overalls while Reena opted for ethnic wear.

The second photo showed Sonam with her siblings--Arjun and Rhea Kapoor as well as Reena. In the monochrome photo, Rhea made a face as Reena held her in her arms smiling at her. Sonam stood in front of her aunt as she smiled for the camera. Arjun looked sideways distracted when the picture was clicked. While Sonam wore an ethnic outfit, Rhea opted for a frock and Arjun was dressed in a shirt.

The last picture showed Sonam sitting with Akshay and Reena inside a monument. She opted for a black T-shirt and light blue denims, and Akshay wore a yellow T-shirt and denims. Reena was seen in a white and brown outfit.

Sonam captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday Bua (aunt).. love you @reenamarwah1." Reacting to the post, Akshay commented, "WoW love the pictures." Sonam replied, "@akshaymarwah22 yaaa so much ffun we’ve had together growing up.. nothing like it." Akshay responded, "@sonamkapoor yah from Mussoorie to Orlando!! Best times."

Earlier in the day, actor Sanjay Kapoor posted a video collage on Instagram featuring his family members on Reena's birthday. The brief clip showed the family members spending time with each other over the years. The clip also featured Anil Kapoor, late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor among others. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday and Happy Rakhi my beautiful sister."

Currently, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. They tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony and announced their pregnancy in March this year. Sonam recently celebrated her baby shower.

Sonam will be next seen in her upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. The film will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

