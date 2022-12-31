Sonam Kapoor reacts as husband Anand Ahuja takes Vayu for morning walk: ‘Leo son of a leo'

Businessman Anand Ahuja shared a new picture of his son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on Instagram. He had gone for a morning walk with Vayu. As he hid Vayu's face with a tiger emoji, Anand called his son ‘Simba.’ Actor-wife Sonam Kapoor also re-shared the post on Instagram Stories and called Vayu ‘leo son of a leo.’ Many fans reacted to Anand's post with his son. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor spends weekend playing with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja after returning home from Red Sea Film Festival)

In the picture, Anand wore a denim jacket with white sneakers. Vayu was lying down on a baby stroller. Anand's hand while holding the stroller was visible in the photograph as they walked on a path along with grass and bushes. Vayu's face was hidden with a tiger emoji, and he was wrapped up in woolens with his head covered.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anand wrote, “Obviously saved my fave shoefie (show selfie) for last... Leo son of a leo.” He used ‘Simba’, ‘Vayu parents’ and ‘every day phenomenal’ as the hashtags on the post. He also tagged Sonam Kapoor in the picture. Producer Rhea Kapoor's husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Reacting to the picture, one of Anand's fans wrote, “May Waheguru ji (God) bless you and your family ahead.” Another person commented, “Love (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Another person wrote, “Very nice (kiss emojis).”

Sonam Kapoor shares husband Anand Ahuja's post with son Vayu via Instagram Stories.

Sonam Kapoor re-shared her husband's post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Leo son of a leo… Simba.” She used ‘Vayu's parents’ as the hashtag for the picture.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August, 2022. The couple had dated for a few years before they tied knot in May 2018. In September 2022, the couple took to Instagram to explain the significance behind their son's name and wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Sonam will be seen next in the film, Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in lead roles. She wrapped up the film's shoot before she she announced her pregnancy.

