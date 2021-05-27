Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor responds to husband Anand Ahuja's anniversary post: 'Love you. Come to bed now'
Sonam Kapoor responds to husband Anand Ahuja's anniversary post: 'Love you. Come to bed now'

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has shared a post a few weeks after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sonam gave a special response to it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018.

Businessman Anand Ahuja, the husband of actor Sonam Kapoor, has shared a post a few weeks after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sonam has responded with a special message.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anand dropped a series of throwback pictures of the duo. He captioned his post, "always #everydayphenomenal... since I didn’t get to post this on our anniversary, sharing it now. :)"

Reacting to his post, Sonam commented, "Love you love you love you.. come to bed now.." The couple celebrated their anniversary on May 8.

Sonam has responded with a special message.

Fans also poured their love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "I love how u communicate the way u do on social media..totally adorable n I don’t have a fancy hashtag for it." Another said, "Oh that ray of sunshine filled with love and togetherness." A third commented, "Awwwwwwwww couple goals."

The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The wedding ceremony of the couple was a lavish affair. Sonam and Anand got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, which was followed by a grand reception. Sonam has been spending her time with Anand in London since July 2020. They have a home in Notting Hill.

Earlier, on the talk show Feet Up With The Stars in 2018, Sonam had revealed that her proposal was simple. She had said that while Anand had planned a grand proposal, he ended up popping the question when they were in New York together, and Sonam was having a bad day.

She had said, "He picked me up from my pilates class, which was a huge disaster as well, and I was really pissed off. I remember we were walking to the hotel. He had his bike...he likes to cycle...and I was walking with him. He just got down on his knee in the middle of the New York street and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I was like, ‘I was such a b***h all day'." Responding to his question, Sonam had instantly said 'yes'.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas, shares pic of her lipstick mark on his head

Sonam has filmed in Glasgow for her upcoming movie Blind, which is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor, a 2019 release. Sonam also had a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK. It also starred her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead.

