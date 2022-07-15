Sonam Kapoor stuns in yellow as she returns from London for baby shower, fans say 'she looks so cute'. Watch

Sonam Kapoor is back in India for her second baby shower in Mumbai. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja and already had a small baby shower in London. She was spotted with a baby bump in a bright yellow dress on Thursday. Also read: Invites for Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming baby shower go out to friends and family. Watch video

As a paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of Sonam's latest appearance, fans of the actor praised her look and congratulated her for the baby. A fan wrote, “She looks so gorgeous." Another said, “I love her clothes. I don't know why.” One more fan wrote, ”May the arrival of new born baby brings a lot of happiness & fortune in your life." A comment also read, “Omg she look so cute.” One more person gushed at her look, “The glow.”

Details of Sonam's baby shower in Mumbai are yet to arrive but the paparazzi recently spotted the invitation cards and gift hampers that were being sent out to their near and dear ones.

Her baby shower in London was a fairytale affair. It was held in a garden and had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest. Her sister Rhea Kapoor had flown to London for the function.

Sonam and Anand announced in March that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared pictures from a photo shoot and wrote "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam will be next seen in her upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. She had shot for Blind last year.

