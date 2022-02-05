Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor says husband Anand Ahuja thinks she is ‘eternally cute’ even when she is 'whining'. See pics
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor says husband Anand Ahuja thinks she is ‘eternally cute’ even when she is 'whining'. See pics

On Friday, Sonam shared her photos on Instagram. Along with the pictures, Sonam added a funny caption for her husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor shared her photos on Instagram, with a funny caption for Anand Ahuja.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:04 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of herself on Instagram and said that her husband Anand Ahuja thinks that she is cute even when she is whining. Anand also reacted to the video.

Posting her pictures, Sonam wrote, “My husband thinks I’m eternally cute even when I’m whining. Anand Ahuja love you to see whiny face.”

Anand commented to the post, “You’re the bestesttttt of the bestestttt of the bestesttttt.” Sonam replied to his comment with heart-eyes emojis. Singer Nimrat Khaira called Sonam “very cute,” while Anoushka Shankar commented “Beauty.” Film producer Janice Sequeira said, “It’s lou baby, lou.”

RELATED STORIES

Sonam and Anand first met in 2015, at that time, she was promoting her film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Soon, they began texting each other and eventually graduated to late-night phone conversations. Their first date took place in London. After dating Sonam for a year and a half, Anand proposed to her in New York.

Sonam tied the knot with Anand on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony, followed by a star-studded reception. The couple often share their pictures together on social media.

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam talked about Anand and how she is thankful that she didn't marry someone from Bollywood. She said, “I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist. Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.”

Read More: Sonam Kapoor amplifies husband Anand Ahuja's complaint against a brand: 'Customer service is shameful'

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix last year. Sonam will next be seen in Blind.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sonam kapoor sonam kapoor sonam kapoor's stunning anand ahuja
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP