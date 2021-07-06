Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor says she likes ‘freedom’ she enjoys in London: ‘I make my own food, clean my own space’
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor says she likes ‘freedom’ she enjoys in London: ‘I make my own food, clean my own space’

Sonam Kapoor said that she enjoys a certain ‘freedom’ in London. She added that she does the household chores herself, from cooking to cleaning.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor has been living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for a while now.

Sonam Kapoor, who shifted base to London after marrying Anand Ahuja in May 2018, has talked about the ‘freedom’ she enjoys there. She also talked about her life there and how she does the household chores herself.

In a new interview, Sonam Kapoor talked about exploring the streets of London and said that she is ‘still a tourist’. She then went on to describe her daily routine and how she cooks and cleans the house herself.

Talking to Vogue, Sonam said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” She talked about her nights in with her husband Anand Ahuja and how they dress up even for home-cooked dinners. She added that they have different opinions when it comes to deciding what to watch. “He likes to watch basketball and I want to watch The Queen’s Gambit,” she said.

Earlier this year, Sonam shared a picture with Anand taken in London, and said that she missed home. “I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja. ‘A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else’,” she wrote.

Also see | Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 teaser: Shilpa Shetty brings back 90s’ pelvic thrusts with Meezaan, watch

Sonam tied the knot with Anand on May 8, 2018. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sonam was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor, which released in 2019. She was also seen in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor london

Related Stories

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor’s ‘date night’ photos get a sweet reaction from dad Anil Kapoor: ‘Beautiful’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 09:21 AM IST
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja calls her ‘effortlessly selfless’ in romantic birthday post

PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:27 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP