Sonam Kapoor works out at home, lunches on bhindi in third trimester

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her lifestyle on Instagram and revealed how she is taking care of herself during pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actor is keeping herself fit by working out at home. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attend Adele's London show)

In a video, Sonam is seen in an all-black look while stretching at home. Her baby bump is also seen in the boomerang video. Shared by her fitness trainer, it read, “The most beautiful mama-to-be @sonamkapoor Home stretch SK..we got this!. Soon after reposting it, Sonam offered a close look at her dining table as she indulged in some Indian food. In the caption, she added, “Ghar Ka Khanna!!!”

Sonam is now in her third trimester and was last spotted attending Adele’s show in London with Anand Ahuja. She and Anand announced that they are expecting their first child in March earlier this year.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram stories.

The couple shared pictures from their first maternity shoot on their social media handles and said, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Earlier, Sonam and Anand visited their families in India before they travelled to Europe for their 'baby moon'. Later, Sonam hosted her baby shower with Anand and their friends and family members in London. Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

Sonam will be next seen in director Shome Makhija’s film Blind. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. The movie is said to be the remake of the same-named Korean film, released in 2011.

