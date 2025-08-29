Songs of Paradise movie review: Saba Azad stars in this tribute to melody queen of Kashmir, that plays it too safe

Songs of Paradise movie review

Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan

Director:

Rating: ★★★ Before we dive into what makes Songs of Paradise tick- if at all it does- a shoutout is due to the near-perfect casting of the protagonist. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan play the younger and older versions of legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, and the resemblance is uncanny. Not only do they share facial features, but both trace their roots to Kashmiri ancestry. When they speak the language, the accent feels believable. Songs of Paradise review: Strong performances and evocative music make it a worthwhile watch.

What is the story of Songs of Paradise?

The film takes on a fascinating subject, the life and legacy of Radio Kashmir's first ever female singer, often celebrated as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, who went on to be honoured with the Padma Shri. Directed by Danish Renzu, who has written the story and screenplay along with co-writer Sunayana Kachroo, the film opens with promise, showing Soni Razdan's older Begum fighting for basic resources, not for herself, but for her team of artists. In Begum’s era, singing for a woman was considered taboo. Her Moji (mother), played by Sheeba Chadha, wants her married off to a wealthy man, while her father (Bashir Lone) encourages her musical aspirations. After winning a singing competition, Begum begins what should have been an arduous journey.

Yet, the screenplay, while engaging, is overly simplistic. Every hurdle, ridicule from society, shady contracts, the struggle for recognition, feels like a minor bump rather than a turning point. A guru overhears her singing and takes her under his wing. She wins a competition. Audiences are mesmerised. Opportunities line up neatly. Hindi cinema has a tendency to make everything gravitate toward the protagonist, and this predictability robs the story of real dramatic tension.

The stronger features of the movie

That said, the music, recreated by Abhay Rustum Sopori, is undoubtedly the film’s soul, evocative of Kashmir's cultural legacy.

Performances carry much of the weight. Saba Azad charms as the shy dreamer, while Soni Razdan lends gravitas to the older, more world-weary Begum. Sheeba Chadha, as Moji, is dependable like always, and Zain Khan Durrani makes for a good choice as lyricist Azaad Maqbool Shah. Behind the scenes, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma’s production and costume design add authenticity.

Overall, Songs of Paradise may not rewrite the rules of biographical cinema, but it hums a tune sweet enough to linger. In times where the world is just a click away, and reality TV shows (read: soaps) offer instant yet short lived fame, Songs of Paradise reminds you of the work and pain that would earlier go into just being noticed for your talent.