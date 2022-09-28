Soni Razdan does 'damaad ji' Ranbir Kapoor's arti in unseen pic from wedding, shares note on his birthday

Actor Soni Razdan posted new pictures from daughter Alia Bhatt’s wedding on son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. She also called Ranbir ‘Jaan’ in her Instagram Stories and added an old picture of herself with the couple. It read, “Happy Birthday my jaan…wishing you so much love and light always.” Also read: Karisma Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding feature an adorable moment between Soni and the birthday boy during one of the rituals. In one of the photos, Soni is seen welcoming her son-in-law and holding a thali (plate). While she performed aarti, Ranbir paid respect by folding his hands. Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor and niece, Samara are also seen in the background.

Another picture features a candid dance moment between Alia and Ranbir during the pre-wedding festivities. It’s followed by a loved-up portrait of the couple who are all set to become parents soon. Sharing the post, Soni wrote, “Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop (heart emojis).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married in April this year. As Ranbir turned 40 on Wednesday, fans, friends and family are pouring their wishes for him on social media. Neetu Kapoor dedicated a post to Ranbir with a photo. She added to the caption, “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana (red heart emoji) you are my Shakti Astra." Besides her, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others have also wished Ranbir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir marked his 40th birthday with a midnight party. Celebrities like Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johan, Ayan Mukherji, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan and others.Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta and directed Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan were also snapped arriving at Ranbir’s house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON