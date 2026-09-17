Sonu Nigam reacts to edited video of him ‘roasting’ Salman Khan singing Main Hoon Hero Tera: ‘Expect the unexpected’

Amid the controversy surrounding Salman Khan’s production house's omission of Amaal Mallik’s credit when posting the Main Hoon Hero Tera song, an edited video featuring Sonu Nigam began circulating. The video shows the singer ‘roasting’ Salman over his singing. The singer responded to the video and clarified what it was really about.

Sonu Nigam reacts to edited video of him ‘roasting’ Salman Khan

Sonu Nigam clarified if he ever trolled Salman Khan's singing in a new post. (PTI)

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A video that began circulating this week shows Salman singing Main Hoon Hero Tera on TV. Seemingly reacting to it, Sonu makes faces and holds his forehead. He later says, “I heard something good after many days, and it made me lose my mind. I'll weep if I hear someone sing like this.” The text on the video reads ‘Sonu Nigam roast Salman Khan singing’.

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{{^usCountry}} Reposting it to his Instagram feed, Sonu clarified that the video had been edited to make it appear as if he were responding to Salman, when in fact he was reacting to a Pakistani singer. “Can expect the unexpected on internet (shocked emoji) I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction for a Pakistani little girl singer,” read his caption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reposting it to his Instagram feed, Sonu clarified that the video had been edited to make it appear as if he were responding to Salman, when in fact he was reacting to a Pakistani singer. “Can expect the unexpected on internet (shocked emoji) I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction for a Pakistani little girl singer,” read his caption. {{/usCountry}}

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Singer Anish Mathew also recalled that Sonu’s original video was for someone else. His comment read, “I remember this video Sonu ji was reacting to little Hadiya Hashmi singing her part in ‘Bol hu‘ from Nescafé basement l.. Internet is unbelievable.” Others also recalled the original video, with one fan commenting, “This was after that aalap of little girl. In Bol Hu.”

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In 2020, Sonu posted a video of himself reacting to Hadiya's performance of Bol Hu and praising her singing. He praised her, saying it had been a long time since he had been moved by a song like this. Jaaved Jaaferi had sent him the song to listen to back then, and the singer said he wept upon hearing it.

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The Main Hoon Hero Tera controversy

Last week, Salman Khan Films shared a social media post marking 10 years of the song Main Hoon Hero Tera from the Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty-starrer Hero. Amaal had composed the song, which Salman sang, and Armaan Malik sang the reprise. But the post did not mention Amaal as the composer, prompting him to call them out on social media. The post was edited to include him, and fans began criticising Amaal for being ‘ungrateful’ to Salman. Amaal and Armaan both defended their stance, which led to further trolling.