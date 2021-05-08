Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan 'a hero' after she contributes to his charity foundation: 'Extremely proud of you'

Actor Sonu Sood on Saturday thanked actor Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his charity foundation, adding that she has inspired India's youth to come forward and help amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He also called her a 'hero'. She contributed to Sood Charity Foundation, an NGO founded by him.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero."

Reacting to Sonu's post, Twitter users commended him. One wrote, "Dear @SonuSood Brother,Thank you so much for all your hard work and support during this difficult time.Your humility,Kindness,and strength are greatly appreciated.Thank you for being #Ournationguidinglight in the face of this adversity." Another said, "People like you guys are required in our nation who are ready to support country unconditionally. @SonuSood." A third wrote, "You are great sir we are proud of you."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many across the country. Many celebrities have come forward and made contributions to aid those in need. They have also taken to their social media accounts to amplify Covid-19 resources, including oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, ambulances, and medicines.

Also Read: Sonic 2: Jim Carrey gifts new Chevy Blazer car to crew member as appreciation for hard work

Sonu has been helping people since last year and is being lauded by many for his philanthropic work. In his team, each person is designated with a specific job. One person generates the leads; another verifies them. A third deals with the municipal corporations for bed allotment, while a fourth looks after the emergency SOS services.

Sonu had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 17, after taking the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine on April 7 at Apollo Hospital in Punjab. He has since recovered.