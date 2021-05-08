Sonu Sood mourns Covid-19 patient's death whom he got airlifted to Hyderabad: 'You fought like a complete tigress'

Actor Sonu Sood on Saturday mourned the death of a critically ill Covid-19 patient whom he got airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad. In April the 25-year-old girl, Bharti, was shifted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital as she had lost almost 85-90 per cent of her lungs due to Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a post, "Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night. Rest In Power My Dear Bhrarti. You fought the last month like a complete tigress on an Ecmo machine. Even though i never met you, you'll Always hold a very speacial place in my Heart. My condolences to her entire family, I'm going to meet them very soon. life is genuinely unfair at times. "will miss you bharti."

He captioned his post, "This world will always miss you."

With Sonu's help, the girl was at first shifted to Nagpur's Wockhardt hospital for treatment but the doctors had said that she needed a lung transplant or some special treatment. Sonu contacted the directors of the Apollo Hospitals, came to know about the special treatment called ECMO, and managed to accommodate Bharti in the Hyderabad hospital.

Speaking on it to ANI, Sonu had said, "Doctors had said that the chances are 20 per cent and asked me whether I still wanted to go ahead with it. I said 'Of course. She is a 25-year-old young girl and she will fight the battle hard and she will come out of it stronger.' That's why we took this chance and we decided to get an air ambulance and the best team of doctors in the country to treat her. The treatment is going well in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best. She will recover and come back soon."

People have been lauding Sonu for his philanthropic work, helping people amid the Covid-19 pandemic, since last year. Sonu had also tested positive on April 17. The actor took his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in Punjab's Apollo Hospital on April 7.

Meanwhile, Sonu recently announced his news film titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas. It will be backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Sonu will also be star in an upcoming Telugu movie Acharya. He will also be seen in Prithviraj, slated for November 5 release this year.

