Sonu Sood has expressed his helplessness when he fails to help someone in need.
Sonu Sood says he feels helpless when he's unable to help someone in need: 'Wish I had a magic wand'

  Sonu Sood has expressed his helplessness when he fails to help someone in need. He has wished for a magic wand to fix all the problems.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 02:55 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood has expressed how he feels helpless when he fails to help someone in need. He has wished for a 'magic wand' to fix all the problems. Taking to Twitter on Friday, he shared a screenshot of a person asking Sonu's help with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed for his sister.

Sonu tweeted, "When I fail to get an ICU bed for someone who needs it the most & want to save a loved one, I feel so helpless. Wish I had a magic wand & every thing could fall right but the reality is I will sleep with a prayer to give me time till tomorrow. I will make it happen.Just pray." He later also tweeted, "N yes.. we got the bed. Day begins on a positive note."

Sonu has been earning kudos since last year for his philanthropic work, helping people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On Thursday, he came to the rescue of cricketer Suresh Raina after the latter requested an oxygen cylinder for his aunt.

Earlier, this week, Sonu along with his team, had pulled an all-nighter to provide oxygen to a Bengaluru hospital from where they had received an SOS call. He has also helped a 25-year-old girl by getting her airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital and also came to the aid of a critically ill Covid-19 patient by airlifting him from Jhansi to the same hospital in Hyderabad.

Each person is designated with a specific job in Sonu's team. One person is there to generate the leads; another verifies these leads; another person deals with the municipal corporations for bed allotment; the fourth person looks after the emergency SOS services and the fifth person looks after the political and related department's works.

The 47-year-old actor got his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in Punjab's Apollo Hospital on April 7. He had also launched Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in India.

